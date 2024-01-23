Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Achieves $465.48 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $465.48 million and approximately $66.75 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00074787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00026307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00023135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,603,695 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.