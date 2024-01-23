Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Trading Up 2.5%

Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 4,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.
Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Industrials ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Free Report) by 8,849.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381,777 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 310.53% of Global X China Industrials ETF worth $20,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Global X China Industrials ETF Company Profile
Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X China Industrials ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.