Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Trading Up 2.5%

Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 4,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

Get Global X China Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X China Industrials ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Free Report) by 8,849.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381,777 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 310.53% of Global X China Industrials ETF worth $20,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X China Industrials ETF Company Profile

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.