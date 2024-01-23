Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Shares Up 2.1%

Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. 2,086 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.
Global X China Materials ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Trading of Global X China Materials ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Materials ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter.
About Global X China Materials ETF
Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
Featured Stories
