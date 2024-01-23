HedgeTrade Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.49 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $2.39 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

