Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

