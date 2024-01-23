iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 14,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 29,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $108.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

