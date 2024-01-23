iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.89 and last traded at $105.79. Approximately 15,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 37,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.63.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58. The company has a market capitalization of $454.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

