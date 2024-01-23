ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Trading 0.3% Higher

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. 4,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 18,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.
