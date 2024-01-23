Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 24,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 17,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Jaguar Mining Stock Up 10.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $111.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.62 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.