LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Shares Up 2.6%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18,000.00 and last traded at $17,950.00. 60 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17,500.00.

LICT Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17,932.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17,548.45.

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $195.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

