Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.52 and last traded at $42.68. Approximately 44,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 53,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $19.23 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

