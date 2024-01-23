Nano 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Nano has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002665 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $141.13 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,740.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00164236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.24 or 0.00584395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00377714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00177532 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.