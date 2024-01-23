NULS (NULS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.20 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, NULS has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $21.98 million and $1.20 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 126,238,244 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

