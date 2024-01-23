Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Cap of $639.71 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $639.71 million and approximately $53.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,223.81 or 0.05597610 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00075275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00026452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023155 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014512 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09552688 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $45,134,339.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

