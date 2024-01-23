Pax Dollar Price Up 0% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $363.30 million and $1.65 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 363,343,534 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

