Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $363.30 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $363.30 million and $1.65 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 363,343,534 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

