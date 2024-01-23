PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Shares Down 0.9%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.77 and last traded at $55.12. 97,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 424,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 105,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,017,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

