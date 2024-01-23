PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.80 and last traded at $95.99. 43,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 106,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.12.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average of $93.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 154.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 217.0% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

