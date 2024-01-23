ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 76.7% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $1,642.94 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00164236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014503 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002492 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

