Sapphire Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,146.27 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $15.74 million and $1,146.27 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.88 or 0.05590994 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00075262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00026497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,623,229,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,550,187 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.