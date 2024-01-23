SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Up 1.7%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.37). Approximately 170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,950.00 and a beta of 0.33.

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed information technology (IT) and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers consultancy services, such as strategic reviews, cloud consultancy, security assessments, incident response planning, platform migration, and architecture audits.

