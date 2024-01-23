TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,852.60 ($36.25) and last traded at GBX 2,860 ($36.34). 43,826 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 31,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,965 ($37.67).

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,799 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,753.67.

Insider Transactions at TBC Bank Group

In other news, insider Thymios Kiriakopoulos purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,729 ($34.68) per share, for a total transaction of £81,870 ($104,027.95). Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

