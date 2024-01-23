Theta Fuel Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.99 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $267.65 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00075262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00026497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,425,195,517 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

