UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Shares Down 0.7%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $201.23 and last traded at $201.23. 700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 465% from the average session volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.82% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

