Uniswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.45 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.77 or 0.00014512 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.45 billion and $109.97 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020 and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

