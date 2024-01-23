Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $52.23 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $52.23 million and $8.93 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

