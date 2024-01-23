Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,512.28

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $18,512.28 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,740.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00164236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.24 or 0.00584395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00377714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00177532 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,573,072 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.