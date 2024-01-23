WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.81 and last traded at $62.11. 30,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 67,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLS. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 67.3% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 26.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after buying an additional 71,599 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

