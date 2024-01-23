ZClassic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $664,153.51 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00053996 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.