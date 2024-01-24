12,512 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACHR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $1,596,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,754,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154,340 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACHR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,852,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,445. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.53. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,181.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $79,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,181.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

