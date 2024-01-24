Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Down 0.6%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.11. 152,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 180,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.05.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

