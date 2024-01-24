Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.00. 6,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 2,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Anglo American Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

