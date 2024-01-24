Anish Patel Sells 4,875 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $73,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,568.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Anish Patel sold 11,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $165,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Anish Patel sold 102 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,531.02.

On Friday, December 22nd, Anish Patel sold 983 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $14,774.49.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELVN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. 60,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $616.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.06. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

