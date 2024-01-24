Anish Patel Sells 4,875 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $73,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,568.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Anish Patel sold 11,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $165,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Anish Patel sold 102 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,531.02.
- On Friday, December 22nd, Anish Patel sold 983 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $14,774.49.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ELVN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. 60,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $616.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.06. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $25.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.