Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Up 5.8%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 1,650,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,841,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $589.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.03.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

