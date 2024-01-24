Artur Bergman Sells 74,375 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 74,375 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,101,869 shares in the company, valued at $123,562,847.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $306,425.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $311,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $306,775.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $328,650.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $326,725.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $302,400.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $314,825.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $312,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $324,625.00.

Fastly Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,365. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

