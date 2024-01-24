Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million.

Avidbank Stock Performance

Shares of Avidbank stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.68. Avidbank has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $22.80.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

