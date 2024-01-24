Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million.
Avidbank Stock Performance
Shares of Avidbank stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.68. Avidbank has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $22.80.
About Avidbank
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avidbank
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.