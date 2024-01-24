Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.6 %

BOH stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 257,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,355. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $79.68.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $55.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Hawaii

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,338,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $27,912,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 386.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 367,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 292,039 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4,696.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 228,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 223,423 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.