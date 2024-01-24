Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.14. Approximately 661,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,093,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Biohaven by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,769,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,071,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,638,000 after acquiring an additional 488,320 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

