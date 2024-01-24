BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 140,942 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 140,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $2,335,408.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,933,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,145,112.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $455,852.04.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $888,037.69.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,123 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,871.21.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,894.68.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 73,695 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202,702.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $46,535.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,846,206.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $2,693,838.42.

On Thursday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,178,551.20.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 488,281 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $7,944,331.87.

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 300,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,122. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

