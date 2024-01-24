BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.61 and last traded at C$9.61. Approximately 103,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 117,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.59.
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.79.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.