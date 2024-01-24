BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.61 and last traded at C$9.61. Approximately 103,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 117,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.59.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.79.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.