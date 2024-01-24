Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Issues Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,405,000 after acquiring an additional 784,873 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Bank of America started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

