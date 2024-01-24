Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Trading Up 1.7%

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.28 and last traded at C$4.24. Approximately 36,703 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 14,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.17.

Canadian Life Companies Split Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$48.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

