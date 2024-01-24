Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

CBNK opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 25.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

