Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 15.05%.
Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %
CBNK opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75.
Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
