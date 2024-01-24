Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $323.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.43. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Report on Capital Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.