Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,398. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.