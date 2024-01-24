Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after buying an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares during the period.

FLOT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $50.91. 1,042,795 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

