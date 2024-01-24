Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $763,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 74,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 175,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $55.38.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

