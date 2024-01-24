Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

