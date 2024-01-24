Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1,257.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMO stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 191,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,463. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $10.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

