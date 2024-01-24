Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 7,634 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Acacia Research by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACTG remained flat at $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 109,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 69.58%. The business had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter.

ACTG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACTG

Acacia Research Profile

(Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.